Protest on R75 dies down, road reopened

By Herald Reporter - 08 April 2024
Protest action flared up on the R75 on Monday afternoon. The road was later reopened, police said
Protest action flared up on the R75 near the Algoa Bus Depot on Monday afternoon, with community members burning tyres and rubble.

However, the situation was later brought under control and the road was reopened, police said.

“Public Order Police monitored a protest action on the R75, however the situation is under control and the road is open,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the protest.

