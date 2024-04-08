Former Rhodian launches fund for disadvantaged students
Seeing many students let down by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Google SA country director Dr Alistair Mokoena is using his savings to pledge R100,000 a year for youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds to study at Rhodes University.
The Alistair Mokoena Education Fund was officially launched during the Rhodes University Alumni Grand Ball at the 1820 Settlers National Monument on Friday evening...
