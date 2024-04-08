The bodies of five men were found burnt beyond recognition on the back of a bakkie in the Eastern Cape.
Charred bodies of five men found on back of bakkie
The bodies of five men were found burnt beyond recognition on the back of a bakkie in the Eastern Cape.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the charred bodies were found at the back of a Corsa bakkie on Saturday at about 8.45pm on the R365 near the Peddie turn-off.
“There was no-one in the front of the vehicle. The fire was extinguished by the fire brigade.
“At this stage, an inquest has been opened pending the outcome of the postmortem report.
“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.”
Naidu said the police were appealing to anyone who might know of a person who had gone missing around the East London and Peddie area to contact detective Warrant Officer Zintle Mathafeni on 071-475-1718 so that identification could be verified through DNA.
