Brothers shot dead after being duped in Facebook scam
A Gqeberha family is in mourning after two brothers were shot in cold blood after responding to an online advert for a TV on Saturday.
But instead of finding a bargain, Kyle Alberts, 30, and his brother, Aaron, 19, were met by armed robbers in Motherwell, who shot them dead and fled with their belongings...
