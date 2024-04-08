Batten down the hatches for heavy rain, strong winds
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter the Eastern Cape this week, with the worst on course to hit Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga on Tuesday.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued weather advisories and warned of localised flooding in low-lying areas in the Bay and surrounds, and both municipalities have confirmed their readiness should serious emergencies arise...
