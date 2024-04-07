Grow ECD opens business, education training branch in Gqeberha

A new Grow Early Childhood Development satellite branch has opened in Gqeberha, bringing the impactful programme’s in-person services to the Eastern Cape.
Grow ECD is a nationwide, nonprofit social enterprise that equips and connects ECD centre owners with the skills, support and resources they need to provide affordable, five-star early learning to children.
Up until now, Eastern Cape ECD centres have been able to use some of the free digital services Grow ECD offers, specifically a mobile app (the Giraffe app) that equips owners with tools, resources and online training to run a more professional preschool, while saving time on administration duties and engaging with parents.
Now they will receive further support through the new satellite branch assist ECD centres that provide an in-person ECD business accelerator training course and a small business programme, which covers a curriculum, classroom kit, training and mentoring.
“We are delighted to finally provide more support to Gqeberha.
“We are especially grateful to local stakeholders and partners who have guided and welcomed us.
“We are confident that our programmes positively impact and complement the meaningful work local ECD organisations are already doing,” Grow ECD co-founder Tracey Chambers said.
Since its launch in 2023, more than 700 preschool owners have completed the ECD business accelerator course.
In February, the first course kicked off in Gqeberha with 12 participants.
The accelerator is a six-part course where ECD centre owners get taught the essential skills they need to manage their preschools like businesses, and improve sustainability, as well as the quality of education provided.
“The course is designed to help ECD centre owners who have a heart for children to develop a head for business and understand what it takes to provide quality early learning.
“This golden thread spans the entire process to ensure participants build personal leadership and financial skills; learn about business sustainability; and understand the ECD registration process and what is expected from a quality ECD centre,” Chambers said.
The business accelerator training course requires participants to attend six full-day sessions over six weeks (usually over weekends).
The course includes in-depth notes, practical applications, and a certificate of completion.
About 35% of ECD owners who completed the course reported an improvement in their understanding and skills to run a more sustainable business, while there was a 17% improvement in their personal agency, vision and leadership of their centres.
They also reported a 33% improvement in their ability to manage personal and business finances.
These results are echoed in Gqeberha.
“The feedback we received from our first accelerator course in Gqeberha was excellent.
“It was such a success we will run another in the city starting on May 4.”
Charlene Robertson, owner of Twinkle Day Care, which has 63 children, attended the course at Uviwe Child and Youth Services.
“Before starting this course, I didn’t know if my business was profitable. I just spent money without keeping track,” she said.
“I learnt how to manage my money in terms of budgeting, spending and saving.
“Now I will take the necessary steps to get registered.
“I will use the Giraffe app, manage my money better and do my best to provide quality learning.”
Macyleen Maboi, owner of Little Ones Learning Preschool, which has 17 children, said: “My challenge was my business was not separate from my personal finances.
“I was also not budgeting properly.
“I learnt that my preschool is a business, and I must start running it as one.
“Since the course, I have got rid of unnecessary things to make more space for the children.
“I have also started recording my income and expenses, and separating it from my own personal finances.”
Fundisiwe Mphande, owner of Paidion Elementary School, which has 33 children, also completed the accelerator course.
“The challenge I had was handling money.
“The best thing I learnt is how to invest the money, and never to make debt to pay debt.
“From now on, I will budget before I do anything and I will add the curriculum from Grow ECD to my centre,” she said.
Chambers emphasised the potential impact of this training: “From January 2023 until March 2024, 796 ECD centre owners have signed up for this course, with 97% of these owned and operated by women.
“They care for and educate more than 21,500 learners under the age of five.
“This makes the accelerator a valuable investment for those wanting to make a sustainable difference.”
ECD centre owners can register for the next Grow ECD accelerator training course in Gqeberha in May.
