Students overcome extraordinary hurdles to graduate
More women than men take to the stage
Female excellence was celebrated at the 2024 Autumn Rhodes University Graduation with more women than men taking to the stage during the three-day period.
Some had unique stories to tell of their journey to the capping ceremony, with many students having overcome extraordinary hurdles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.