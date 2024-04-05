A 53-year-old police sergeant stationed in East London was on Friday sentenced to an effective 30 years’ imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter between 2018 and 2021.
The high court in East London also sentenced the sergeant’s wife, a 36-year-old constable and the child's biological mother, to five years’ imprisonment or R5,000 fine for her failure to report these cases after her child reported the rapes to her.
The rapes began when she was 13.
The man was sentenced to 25 years for rape and a five-year jail term for two counts of sexual assault. The sentences were not ordered to run concurrently.
The man was arrested after a case was reported to the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid).
“Ipid applauded the complainant's aunt who assisted her in opening a case and helping her through the court process, as well as the investigating officer and the prosecutor in ensuring justice for the complainant,” Ipid said in a statement.
TimesLIVE
Stepfather cop jailed for 30 years for rape, mother sentenced to five years for failure to report rape
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov
TimesLIVE
