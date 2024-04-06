ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe visits gang-ridden Helenvale with message of hope
The ACDP promises to abolish the parole system for people found guilty of rape, murder and armed robbery should the party be voted into government after the 2024 national elections.
This was said by ACDP president Kenneth Meshoe when he visited Helenvale in Gqeberha on Friday, where residents live in fear due to gang violence, along with the scourge of drug and alcohol abuse...
