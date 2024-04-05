Perfect shot for wildlife photographers at Founder’s Lodge
Underground hide launched at watering hole in East Cape game reserve
Two years ago, wildlife photographers visiting one of the Eastern Cape’s most exclusive private game reserves found themselves hiding under a game viewing vehicle to get iconic shots of a pair of rhinos quenching their thirst at a small hilltop watering hole.
Now the Founder’s Lodge by Mantis offers professional photographers and holidaymakers the same view, but from the comfort and safety of a brand new, specially designed, underground hide that will bring them eye-to-eye with some of the largest and most magnificent animals the private game reserve has to offer...
