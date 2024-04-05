Paterson High science boffin off to Bali
Rikyle Jordaan to present renewable energy project in international competition
A 17-year-old Paterson High School pupil with a knack for science is headed for Bali to participate in the International Science Technology Engineering Competition where he hopes to fly the SA flag high.
Also the school headboy, Rikyle Jordaan is proud to be a science boffin, as his dedication to the tricky subject is clearly taking him places...
