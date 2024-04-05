Flood-damaged bridge in St Francis Bay restored
The bridge on Mahe Beat Street in St Francis Bay, which suffered severe damage from flooding in 2023, has undergone extensive restoration at a cost of almost R3m, incorporating innovative designs to lessen the risks posed by stormwater runoff.
The funding for the project was sourced from the disaster relief grant allocated to the Kouga municipality...
