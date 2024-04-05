Education officials aim to step up security at schools
Guards, fencing and stronger ties with law enforcement some of the measures planned to counter crime wave
Education officials are troubled by the wanton acts of violence and crime perpetrated on school grounds in Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere in the province.
This troubling picture of the wave of crime in the region and beyond is what Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade painted at Cillié High School in Sydenham on Thursday...
