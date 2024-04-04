Rhodes awards honorary doctorate to Ugandan human rights activist
After making an immeasurable impact in the fight for the rights of marginalised communities in Africa and beyond, Prof Sylvia Tamale received an honorary law doctorate from Rhodes University on Wednesday.
The Ugandan academic was honoured for her dedicated human rights and political activism as well as advocacy for marginalised groups including women, sex workers and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex+ community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.