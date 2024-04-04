Malabar in for a cultural Indian treat
Two artists, described as the torchbearers of traditional Indian dance and music, will take the audience on a journey through the ages in Malabar at the weekend.
The colourful “Wandering Minstrels” by Shri Manesh Maharaj and vocalist Kerolin Govender, presented by the Nirvana Performing Arts Circle, is punted to wow those in attendance at the KGM Hall on Saturday. ..
