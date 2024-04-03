Police are on the hunt for three people involved in an armed robbery on a farm in Somerset East on Tuesday.
According to the police, the 79-year-old farmer was busy feeding ostriches in front of his house at about 10.30am when the robbers pointed a firearm at farm workers, forcing one to accompany them.
The farmer and the 32-year-old employee were ushered into the house where their hands and feet were bound.
The farmer’s girlfriend, 46, was forced to open the safe and the robbers removed a hunting rifle, a .38 revolver and cash.
They also took two TV sets and two cellphones before driving off in the farmer’s bakkie, an Isuzu double cab.
The vehicle is still missing.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of house robbery was being investigated.
Firearms stolen during Somerset East farm robbery
Image: SUPPLIED
