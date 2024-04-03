News

Bodies of woman and child discovered in their home

03 April 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The bodies of a woman and her daughter were discovered at their residence on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have opened an inquest and are investigating cases of murder after the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were discovered at their residence on Tuesday in Mohlaletse village in Sekhukhune district.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said when officers were called to the scene they found the woman hanging behind the house and the child was found on a bed.

“Emergency medical services were called and the victims were pronounced dead.”

Ledwaba said their identities will be released in due course.

“ Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

TimesLIVE

