Bay dam levels drop again
In just more than a month, Nelson Mandela Bay’s dam levels have dropped significantly to 69.93% despite the rain during the long weekend.
The city’s biggest dam, Impofu, is sitting at 41.54%, which may be considered a good thing, but only 25.04% of that is considered to be available...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.