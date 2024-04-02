Nelson Mandela Bay coastal birds foundation earns international certification
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s foremost conservation organisations, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob), has earned its international certification from the Global Humane Conservation programme.
The month started on a high for Sanccob, which has been recognised for its high standard of care and treatment of animals. ..
