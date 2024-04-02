News Editors Choice

Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo

02 April 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The suspect entered the premises while the congregation was worshipping and allegedly fatally shot the victim. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday was arrested after handing himself over to police on Monday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect entered the premises at about 6pm while the congregation was worshipping and allegedly fatally shot the victim. He then fled the scene. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said during the arrest his licensed firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was confiscated.

He said while the motive remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

TimesLIVE

