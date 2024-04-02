Kwazakhele woman going the distance for impoverished children
Efforts have stood the test of time with soup kitchen and preschool helping the needy
The cries of a hungry child searching for bread in the street changed the course of a Kwazakhele woman’s life and even more so for the children that followed.
Fast forward more than two decades and Thobeka Mduduma, 65, has left her life as a domestic worker to feed dozens of hungry children and lay their educational foundation through her nonprofit organisation, Sithandiwe...
