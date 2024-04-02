News

Charting a route in Nelson Mandela Bay of confusion

Informal indaba engages on security, community, sewage, deindustrialisation and urgent need for vision, analysis and action

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 02 April 2024

With state structures collapsing around them, South Africans are feeling trapped and helpless, with an urgent need for vision, analysis and leadership.

This was the gist of an informal meeting of a group of academics and political analysts who conversed over coffee at the Boardwalk Hotel on Thursday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read