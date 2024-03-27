News

Nelson Mandela Bay hit with puzzling jellyfish influx

Bathers and beach walkers have come across wide array of these jiggly creatures in recent weeks

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 27 March 2024

What is it with all the jellyfish?

That is the million-dollar question raised by Gqeberha bathers, beach walkers and open water swimmers who have been confronted with an interesting array of jellies in the past few weeks...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read