Holograms created by Gqeberha youngster get mouths watering
New tech device allows firms to showcase their products with 3D images
A mouthwatering beef burger with a dancing patty and a lively can of coke bouncing in life-size are just some of the holograms created by a Gqeberha tech business a year ago, and have now finally hit the market.
Nexgen Industry, the Fairview business behind these hologram projectors, aims to market them to businesses seeking to showcase their products, be it footwear, fast food, and much more...
