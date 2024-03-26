Nelson Mandela Bay legacy projects ‘wish list’ deemed a waste of time

Legacy projects meant for the development of mega housing projects in Nelson Mandela Bay were shot down by councillors on Monday who referred to them as a wish list.
This took place at a human settlements committee meeting.
Earlier in 2024, the coalition government came up with legacy projects that each of the departments in the city would undertake.
The human settlements department committed to starting seven mega housing projects in Seaview, Bethelsdorp, Colchester, St Albans, Wells Estate, Florida Heights and the Coega Ridge development.
According to a report tabled at the committee, most of the projects will be completed by 2026.
But councillors said the legacy projects idea was a waste of time because time frames in the report were impossible.
DA councillor Mxolisi Breakfast said they welcomed anything that spoke to the development of poor people.
“However, we find ourselves with a wish list while people suffer.
“There is no budget provision or layout plans for these projects which is proof that they won’t be done.
“There’s an existing provincial housing development [plan] that these legacy projects don’t even speak of.
“Why are we trivialising people’s plight like this,” he said.
DOP councillor Tukela Zumani said the report and idea of legacy projects was a waste of time.
“I’m afraid the mayor [Gary van Niekerk] wasted everyone’s time when he came up with this idea.
“To call these old projects legacy projects as if they are new.
“These are old projects the city has failed to implement for years.
“Let’s not mislead the people because this won’t even take off, previous governments have failed to do them and why does the mayor think he will pull them off now,” Zumani said.
Before the meeting started, human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana gave feedback to councillors regarding a community meeting he held on Monday in Wells Estate.
Mafana demanded that executive director Tabiso Mfeya attend the meeting so he could answer questions about why he was left embarrassed earlier, along with the municipality.
Acting on behalf of Mfeya for the day, social development director Simiselo Nogampula said he was appointed to act for a day.
This did not sit well with Mafana who posed questions to Nogampula about decisions taken in the previous meeting.
Nogampula did not have answers.
Mfeya’s absence was reported to the office of acting city manager Luvuyo Magalalela.
