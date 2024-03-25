The Eastern Cape’s ambulance emergency phone lines are down as the health department has failed to pay the service provider.
So dire is the situation that staff members are forced to use cellphones to handle medical distress calls.
The lines were disconnected on Tuesday.
When a reporter tried to call 112 and selected the option for a medical emergency, the line rang without any response.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase: “[We are] engaging with the service provider.
“The department has committed to settling the debt at the beginning of the next financial year [beginning of April].
“We are hoping the lines will be back up, soon.”
Ndamase said the situation affected the whole province.
“Facilities are using cellphones until this has been resolved.”
Bester EMS owner Wesley Bester said their phones had been ringing non-stop since the state EMS landline went down.
“It’s affecting us heavily as people with no medical aid are calling us to get hold of government EMS and asking us to log calls or to assist them with an ambulance free of charge,” Bester said.
“It’s a disaster and while we don’t mind helping where we can, we are a private company and our paying clients come first, but we tried to assist as much as we could.”
In the meantime, residents are urged to use alternative numbers: 041-354-5404, 041-459-5245, and 041-961-5016.
HeraldLIVE
Province’s ambulance emergency phone lines down
Image: 123RF/YMGERMAN
The Eastern Cape’s ambulance emergency phone lines are down as the health department has failed to pay the service provider.
So dire is the situation that staff members are forced to use cellphones to handle medical distress calls.
The lines were disconnected on Tuesday.
When a reporter tried to call 112 and selected the option for a medical emergency, the line rang without any response.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase: “[We are] engaging with the service provider.
“The department has committed to settling the debt at the beginning of the next financial year [beginning of April].
“We are hoping the lines will be back up, soon.”
Ndamase said the situation affected the whole province.
“Facilities are using cellphones until this has been resolved.”
Bester EMS owner Wesley Bester said their phones had been ringing non-stop since the state EMS landline went down.
“It’s affecting us heavily as people with no medical aid are calling us to get hold of government EMS and asking us to log calls or to assist them with an ambulance free of charge,” Bester said.
“It’s a disaster and while we don’t mind helping where we can, we are a private company and our paying clients come first, but we tried to assist as much as we could.”
In the meantime, residents are urged to use alternative numbers: 041-354-5404, 041-459-5245, and 041-961-5016.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News