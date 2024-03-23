Gqeberha businessman Neal Ah-Tow has been released and is back with his family, three weeks after he was abducted outside his fast food outlet in Sidwell.
Details about his release and where he was held are still sketchy, but Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed he was home safe.
Preliminary police reports indicate that Ah-Tow, 59, was possibly held in the Marikana informal settlement near Despatch, and that an unknown person brought him to Gqeberha on Friday night.
“According to the victim, the suspects dropped him off at a location unknown to him. He was lost, and walked around looking for help.
“A member of the community picked him up and took him to the Mount Road police station,” Mgolodela said.
She said Ah-Tow showed visible signs of assault, and he was hungry and dehydrated. He was reunited with his family who took him to the family doctor.
Mgolodela said no ransom was paid.
Ah-Tow had been missing since March 1, when he was abducted by five armed men outside Neal's Fish and Chips in Crichton Street, Sidwell.
Ah-Tow is just one victim in a series of kidnappings to plague Nelson Mandela Bay in recent months.
Kariega mom Sonam Gajjar was reunited with her family a week ago after a ransom of R2m was paid to the alleged kidnappers.
Abducted Neal Ah-Tow finally reunited with family
Image: SUPPLIED
