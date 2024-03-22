News

Vusi Nova lays everything on the table in reality show

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 March 2024

With his strong Xhosa roots, award-winning Nelson Mandela Bay musician Vusi Nova said it was finally time to tell his life story through his reality show, Vusi Nova Unprovoked.

Nova, 39, originally from New Brighton, said after much public curiosity and a demand for him to have his own reality show, he finally felt the time was right...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read