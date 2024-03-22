The case of two men accused of killing three Egyptian Coptic Orthodox monks has been postponed to next week to confirm the address of the suspects and for verification of their immigration status with home affairs.
Father Samuel ava Marcus and his co-accused Saeed Basanda appeared in the Cullinan magistrate's court on Friday on three counts of murder and one of violating the Immigration Act.
The two, who are also Egyptian, are accused of the brutal murder of three monks at the monastery in Cullinan in the early hours of March 12.
Workers arrived for work to find Father Takla Moussa, Father Minah ava Marcus and Father Youstos ava Marcus dead from stab wounds. The duo is also accused of using an axe to cut their victims.
Father Takla Moussa was set to be ordained as a bishop of the church by Pope Tawadross II and was known for his kindness.
On Friday proceedings started late as the court awaited the arrival of an Arabic interpreter.
Two accused of killing three Egyptian priests to return to court next week
Reporter
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
On Friday proceedings started late as the court awaited the arrival of an Arabic interpreter.
The state then requested the matter to be postponed to March 28 pending confirmation of the accused's addresses as they had initially lived at the monastery.
In their first court appearance last week, Father Samuel walked in dressed in his full priest regalia while his co-accused Basanda wore a blue T-shirt with a bandage wrapped around his left hand.
Basanda was initially mistaken as a fourth victim who survived the attack after being struck on the hand with an iron rod.
The two speak limited English but Father Samuel told the court he is not sure why he was arrested. He requested the court to release him but was reminded that he faces schedule 6 charges.
The three murdered priests were repatriated to Egypt where their joint funeral service was held on Tuesday in Cairo. They were buried at the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Qalamun.
