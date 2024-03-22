‘Stop the rot at shops’
Residents bemoan expired and spoilt food as owners complain about load-shedding and unplanned power cuts
Expired canned foods line the shelves while vegetables and meat have started to rot in the malfunctioning fridges at many spaza shops across Nelson Mandela Bay.
In addition, the floors are dirty, flies swarm over the food and there is a foul odour in the air...
