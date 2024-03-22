Nelson Mandela Bay rivers pose health threat
Tests show high levels of E.coli and faecal coliforms, with Papenkuils the worst
Water samples taken at rivers in Nelson Mandela Bay show how the city is struggling to contain pollution as a municipal report reveals elevated levels of E.coli, with 73% of samples surpassing both health and legal thresholds for bacterial pollutants.
High levels of E.coli and faecal coliforms, which have long been a problem in the city’s waterways, raise the probability of infection and disease for residents...
