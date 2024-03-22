News

‘Glitter Knitter’ brings colour and flair to Nelson Mandela Bay

Knitting community gets tips from flamboyant master at sold-out workshops

By Riaan Marais - 22 March 2024

The Glitter Knitter has landed in SA, bringing his style, flair and passion for yarns and garments to the knitting community of Nelson Mandela Bay.

For 60 years, knitting has been part of Steven Berg’s life, and after decades of honing his craft, the American knitting guru travels the world to share his experience and knowledge with other knitting enthusiasts...

