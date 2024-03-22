Garden Route fraud case struck off the roll — for now
A year after Garden Route district municipal manager Monde Stratu and former Knysna municipal manager Sithembele Vatala were arrested on charges of fraud, their case has been struck off the roll.
They are accused of supplying false information to the auditor-general (AG), the Knysna mayor and the Knysna Ratepayers’ Association relating to an agreement that was reached to transfer the property assets from the Knysna Municipality to the Garden Route District Municipality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.