Families of Langa Massacre victims snub Human Rights Day event

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 March 2024

While the Eastern Cape government chose to host the 2024  Human Rights Day celebrations in Kariega to commemorate the Langa Massacre, families of the victims largely snubbed the event.

The rejection prompted a response from Bhisho and Nelson Mandela Bay bosses, with promises to revitalise the neglected Langa memorial and pledges to provide housing for all affected individuals...

