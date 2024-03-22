Early Easter treat for youngsters at Eastern Province Child and Youth Centre
A local radio station brought an early Easter surprise to 80 children at the Eastern Province Child and Youth Centre.
BayFM 107.9 station manager Adoré Morgan said they had decided to bring cheer for the Easter season and were grateful to make a difference in the community they served...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.