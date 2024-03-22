Couple violently attacked in Broadwood home
An elderly couple were rushed to hospital after they were violently attacked during a robbery at their Broadwood home on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident had occurred just before 2am...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.