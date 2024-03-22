The body of a 66-year-old Gqeberha woman who went missing earlier this week was found in the bushes in Fairview on Thursday morning.
She had a single gunshot wound to the head.
Pazama Maqolo’s body was discovered in bushes in Oregon Street, according to the police.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Maqolo had been reported missing at the Motherwell police station on Wednesday.
“She was last seen at a church in Mbiza Street at about 12.30pm,” Naidu said.
“On the same day, at about 11pm, her vehicle, a White Toyota Etios, was recovered in Airport Valley by her tracking company and K9 members.”
Her body was found the next day.
“A construction worker on site was using a shortcut through the bushes to get to a spaza shop when he stumbled across the body lying in the footpath,” she said.
“He informed his employer, who alerted the police.
“The deceased was confirmed to be the missing woman from Motherwell.
“The motive for her murder is unknown at this stage.”
Naidu said a case of murder was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Body of missing Nelson Mandela Bay woman found in bushes
Image: Picture: 123RF
The body of a 66-year-old Gqeberha woman who went missing earlier this week was found in the bushes in Fairview on Thursday morning.
She had a single gunshot wound to the head.
Pazama Maqolo’s body was discovered in bushes in Oregon Street, according to the police.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Maqolo had been reported missing at the Motherwell police station on Wednesday.
“She was last seen at a church in Mbiza Street at about 12.30pm,” Naidu said.
“On the same day, at about 11pm, her vehicle, a White Toyota Etios, was recovered in Airport Valley by her tracking company and K9 members.”
Her body was found the next day.
“A construction worker on site was using a shortcut through the bushes to get to a spaza shop when he stumbled across the body lying in the footpath,” she said.
“He informed his employer, who alerted the police.
“The deceased was confirmed to be the missing woman from Motherwell.
“The motive for her murder is unknown at this stage.”
Naidu said a case of murder was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News