Grandfather’s garden project helps feed Strelitzia Primary School pupils
After a Bethelsdorp resident recovered from a heart attack and breast cancer, he decided to be the difference he wanted to see in his community.
With his renewed vigour, Neville Reid from Bethelsdorp Extension 31 approached Strelitzia Primary School principal Clifton Jantjies to find ways of getting involved in the school’s activities. Four years later, his sustainable food garden is overflowing and feeds hundreds of pupils daily...
