Why the MBDA board is still lawfully in place
Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi jumped the gun when she notified the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s board of its dissolution, with the Gqeberha high court ruling they would remain in place until lawfully removed.
The municipality must also transfer all funding owed to the agency and pay the MBDA’s legal fees, judge Jannie Eksteen ordered on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.