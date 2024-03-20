Theatre group pulls out of crime-plagued Central
Pemads bids farewell to iconic venue citing violence, vandalism in area
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s historical arts precincts is losing the plot as vandalism and other crimes in Central have forced a local theatre group to bid farewell to a place it has called home for decades.
After more than five decades of producing timeless entertainment for the Bay’s thespians, the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) has decided to let the curtain fall on its relationship with the iconic Little Theatre...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.