Pupils exposed to high-flying careers in aviation

Nelson Mandela Bay pupils had a chance to aim high as the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) brought its Aviation Youth Show to the metro.
The programme embarked on its Eastern Cape showcase at Otto Du Plessis and Strelitzia high schools on Monday and Tuesday with the aim of propelling grade 10 to 12 pupils taking STEM — science, technology, engineering and maths — subjects and educate them about opportunities in aviation.
Civil Aviation Authority aviation development and stakeholder relations manager Pappi Maja said the two-day event saw more than 800 pupils from about 40 schools embrace the opportunity.
“The youth show is part of the SACAA’s aviation development programme,” Maja said.
“Its aim is to introduce the 45 career opportunities available in aviation to pupils from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We sought to demystify notions about the industry, highlighting that it’s possible for them, too, to [pursue a career] in our continuous effort to transform it.”
Maja said transformation was progressing slowly with 6% female pilots to 94% male and 11% black representation — including coloured and Indian.
“We need to change the complexion,” Maja said.
“And how best do we do that? Through hosting events such as the Aviation Youth Show.”
Madiba Bay School of Flying student pilot graduate and private pilot licence holder Thato Tshego said the SACAA sought to spark interest in the industry by broadening the perception.
“We want to give the youth an insight into something other than the [cliché aspirations] of wanting to become a doctor, accountant or lawyer.
“Aviation is a thing and, even then, not just for piloting, but other things such as aeronautics, air hosting, etc.”
VM Kwinana Secondary School grade 10 pupil Lithemba Charlie said the exhibition had widened her outlook for a possible career in the field.
“It was my first time hearing about aviation and I’m interested to know more.
“I’m still thinking about a career, and I think this might be an option,” she said.
