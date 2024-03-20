News

Protesting residents close Kuyga councillor’s office

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 March 2024

A group of residents threatened to stop people from voting in Kuyga over a public employment programme database that they want revised.

About 100 protesters closed ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar’s office on Wednesday, alleging that job opportunities were being dispersed along party lines...

