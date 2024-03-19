Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula maintains she is innocent of any allegations of wrongdoing and has nothing to hide.

The speaker made this comment after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) conducted a search and seizure procedure at her house in Bruma, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

This operation is linked to the widely publicised investigation into alleged corruption reportedly involving Mapisa-Nqakula's tenure as minister of defence and military veterans.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate confirmed its members conducted the operation but said it would say nothing further on the matter.

The raid comes a week after the Sunday Times reported an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.

The publication earlier this month reported Mapisa-Nqakula is being investigated in connection with allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a defence force contractor.

It was further reported that a high-level investigation had been instituted into the accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.

The investigation began six months ago and was known to only a select few within the ID.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube laid a complaint with parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests, calling for an investigation into the allegations.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she was disturbed by allegations against her because corruption posed a significant threat to the principles of democracy and good governance. She said corruption fundamentally contradicted everything she represented.

“In line with this, she has welcomed investigators into her home, co-operating fully during the extensive search that lasted more than five hours,” parliament said.

It said Mapisa-Nqakula's commitment to serving the public with honour and integrity remained unwavering.

She said Tuesday’s raid interrupted her parliamentary diary, including her role in presiding over President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session in the National Assembly. As a result, deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli presided over the session.

