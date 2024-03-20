High court dismisses Madiba ‘heritage objects’ appeal application
Judges reject call from resources agency to overturn ruling allowing Mandela's daughter and jailer turned friend to auction off inherited items
The high court has dismissed with costs an appeal application by the SA Heritage Resources Agency and two other state entities, aimed at stopping Nelson Mandela’s daughter and his former jailer turned friend from auctioning off items given to them by the late president.
The three judges of the Gauteng division of the high court in Pretoria said in their ruling on Wednesday that the application to appeal by the heritage agency, the Robben Island Museum and the department of sports arts & culture had no prospect of success...
