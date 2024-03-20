Fault suspected as cause of long blackout on Tuesday

The far reaching electricity outage which plunged large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay into darkness on Tuesday evening is being investigated by the municipality.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said preliminary investigations indicated a suspected fault at about 9.45pm between Rowallan Park and Chatty substations.
“The metro has dispatched a team to inspect and patrol the line to locate the exact location of the fault to ascertain the root cause of the fault.
“Once determined, a full report would be completed which will inform all future actions that may be implemented to prevent a recurrence of a fault of this magnitude at all costs.
“The NMBM apologises for all inconvenience caused,” she said.
The outage occurred just before 10pm and affected areas including Glenroy Park, Humewood, Lorraine and Woodlands, Newton Park, Overbaakens, Parsons Hill, Rowallan Park, St George’s, Sherwood, Summerstrand, Walmer, Kariega, Despatch, Bluewater Bay, township areas and Theescombe.
