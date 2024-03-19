Gqeberha police have urged motorists to avoid parts of KwaDwesi after violent protests broke out on Tuesday morning.
Public order policing members were deployed at Westville Road in KwaDwesi Extension after police received reports of about 300 people congregating in the area.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said initial reports indicated that three trucks and a bakkie had allegedly been set alight by protesters.
“It is believed the protest is linked to a housing development in the area of KwaDwesi Extension.
“A member of the mayoral committee and councillors are in meetings with the community leadership,” she said.
Warning to motorists of violent protest in KwaDwesi
Image: GARETH WILSON
