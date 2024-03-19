News

Warning to motorists of violent protest in KwaDwesi

By Riaan Marais - 19 March 2024
Motorists are urged to avoid parts of KwaDwesi in Gqeberha after three trucks and a bakkie were apparently set alight during a violent protest on Tuesday morning
Gqeberha police have urged motorists to avoid parts of KwaDwesi after violent protests broke out on Tuesday morning.

Public order policing members were deployed at Westville Road in KwaDwesi Extension after police received reports of about 300 people congregating in the area.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said initial reports indicated that three trucks and a bakkie had allegedly been set alight by protesters.

“It is believed the protest is linked to a housing development in the area of KwaDwesi Extension.

“A member of the mayoral committee and councillors are in meetings with the community leadership,” she said.

