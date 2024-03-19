Trial date set for Pretorius kidnapping accused
A trial date has been set for two men accused of the kidnapping of Gqeberha biokineticist Riana Pretorius.
Xolisile Rawutini and Xolani Kafile appeared in the city’s regional court on Tuesday...
