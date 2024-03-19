A massive power failure hit large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday night — and it was not clear what the cause of the problem was at the time of publication.
The outage occurred just before 10pm.
According to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the power failure affected areas including Glenroy Park, Humewood, Lorraine and Woodlands, Newton Park, Overbaakens, Parsons Hill, Rowallan Park, St George’s, Sherwood, Summerstrand, Walmer, Kariega and Despatch.
Bluewater Bay, township areas and Theescombe were also plunged into darkness.
Zandile Ndoni, rapid task team co-ordinator in the office of the executive mayor, told The Herald the situation was being addressed.
“Our standby artisans are working tirelessly to address the problem swiftly, as soon as they have identified the major cause and/or source,” he said.
Power outage hits large part of Bay
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
