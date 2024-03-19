Nelson Mandela Bay water still contains carcinogenic substances
New treatment method introduced to improve quality but too early to rate success
High levels of a cancer-causing byproduct continue to be found in Nelson Mandela Bay’s tap water.
Though the municipality implemented a new treatment method by injecting carbon dioxide at the Loerie Water Treatment Works earlier in 2024, the improvement in water quality remains uncertain...
