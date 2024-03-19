MBDA board lawful, high court rules
The Mandela Bay Development Agency board chaired by Glenda Perumal was declared lawful by the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday.
This comes after the Nelson Mandela Bay council resolved during a council meeting on August 22 2023 that the board be dissolved...
